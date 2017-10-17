Time Inc., Google to Launch New Innovative Native Video Advertising Tool

As demand for digital video content continues to grow, Time Inc. has announced the launch of Adapt Video, a proprietary video advertising unit created by the company in partnership with Google.

We’re told that Adapt leverages DoubleClick’s native advertising solution to deliver outstream video ads across its owned-and-operated properties.

“The Adapt product allows us to build more flexible and scalable solutions for our advertisers as they engage audiences with video in premium and brand-safe environments. In addition to delivering premium video ads, Adapt Video respects the user experience by adhering to industry guidelines,” said Ashley Allen, Director, Ad Solutions and Products, Time Inc. “We’re pleased to be partnering with Google to increase our video ad inventory while driving incremental revenue and maintaining quality in video.”

The Adapt unit provides a flexible framework for scaling premium video advertising. It adapts to different content layouts and device types across Time Inc. properties, delivering a full-width and engaging experience. Adapt accepts standard video ad serving tags, making it easier to scale advertising campaigns.

“Advertisers are increasingly looking for more ways to engage users with video ads. This is particularly true for mobile, where engagement with these ads is high but where users also have a higher bar for ad experiences. So, we’re excited that Time Inc. chose to create a flexible and scalable solution for Adapt outstream video ads using native ads on DoubleClick. By customizing these units to the layouts of the pages they’re presented in, these premium units will help capture highly valuable video demand from advertisers while keeping users engaged,” says Rany Ng, Director of Product Management at Google.

According to eMarketer, an estimated 2.5 billion people will watch digital video content this year, and that number is expected to grow in 2018.