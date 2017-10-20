Thanks a Million (Times Two): Venmo Trumpets Latest Milestone

Starting this week, Venmo customers can shop on their mobile phone and make purchases at more than two million U.S. retailers via the mobile web.

That was the formal announcement from the company shared with MMW on Thursday.

Venmo customers can now more easily split online purchases among friends and share payments on the Venmo feed, making it easier than ever to celebrate group experiences and remove the awkwardness that comes with cash or checks.

Just in time for the holiday season, Venmo customers can shop at millions of merchants that accept PayPal – such as Lululemon, Forever 21, and Foot Locker – using their Venmo balance or linked credit card, debit card, or bank account. At launch, Venmo customers will receive a notification in their Venmo app inviting them shop. Eligible purchases made with Venmo qualify for purchase protection, which may provide a full refund if customers don’t receive an item or it’s significantly different than the description.

“Offering a way to pay at millions of retailers is a major step in the evolution of Venmo,” said Bill Ready, Chief Operating Officer of PayPal. “Our vision for Venmo is to not only be the go-to app for payments between friends, but also a ubiquitous digital wallet that helps consumers spend wherever and however they want to pay, regardless of device. Through 2017 and beyond, we will continue to evolve the payments experience that has helped make Venmo a cultural staple, while also applying that same magic to split, share and pay in new ways.”