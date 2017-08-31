Technology Brings Healthcare to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Our sister site MHW has learned that Doctor On Demand will be extending support to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

Through September 8th, Doctor On Demand will make its medical services available to anyone in the affected regions at no cost.

Doctor On Demand physicians will treat infections, skin and eye issues, sprains and bruises, back pain, vomiting and diarrhea, colds, coughs, and congestion, and 90% of the most common medical issues seen in the ER and urgent care. The company’s physicians are trained to treat stress, anxiety, grief, and depression.

During significant weather events, patients are often unable to access healthcare due to road closures, flooding, or office closures. The services from Doctor On Demand will allow patients to access medical care without traveling into severe weather situations.

Generally, Doctor On Demand’s board-certified physicians are available on-demand and by appointment. The typical average wait time to connect with a doctor is under 3 minutes.

To download the Doctor On Demand app, click here. To contact Doctor On Demand’s member support team, call 1 (800) 997-6196.