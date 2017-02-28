Teads Tells Us That Premium Editorial Content is ‘More Memorable And Engaging’ Than Social Feeds

Chalk up a big win for premium editorial content.

According to a new report from Teads, premium editorial engages viewers with highly memorable content that has a greater impact for video advertisers.

“Through testing editorial articles from Teads’ premium publisher partners, including Time Inc., Condé Nast, Forbes and The Atlantic, Teads discovered that premium editorial’s unique value lies in delivering greater effectiveness, and premium editorial content was found to be 16% more personally relevant, or engaging, than social news feeds,” the report summary notes.

Per the details emailed to MMW, additional insights from the study include the following:

Premium editorial delivers a deep experience with a powerful memory impact: For the rational/detailed-oriented (left) side of the brain, premium editorial was found to have a 19% greater impact on memory. For the emotional (right) side of the brain, premium editorial had an 8% greater impact on memory.

This memorable content helps make ads in premium editorial environments more memorable: Video ads within premium editorial performed better than 8 out of 10 online ads tested when measured by detailed memory encoding, a key metric for ad impact.

Premium editorial also helps create more memorable peak “hero” moments that influence consumer behavior: Peak memory describes the highest level of detail memory (correlated with purchase behavior) achieved. Teads’ video ads had a 15% higher impact on peak detail memory, which has a validated correlation with purchase intent.

Premium editorial allows for a broader range of ads to be effective: Content and video advertising have separate NeuroStates that, when aligned, drive higher effectiveness. Premium editorial achieved a balanced NeuroState, meaning that activity was charted equally on the left and right sides of the brain, thus allowing a broad range of video advertising creative to be effective within premium editorial.

“This study validates something Teads has felt strongly about for some time—that advertising within premium editorial is the most effective option for advertisers, hitting on a number of key performance metrics,” said Rebecca Mahony, CMO of Teads. “Neuro studies are really pushing the envelope of what is possible when it comes to measuring how ads resonate with consumers and offer a unique opportunity to really drill down on the elements and context considerations surrounding advertising. We’re excited to see that results support the concept that premium editorial helps video ads rise to the top.”

All told, there’s much more to the report which can be downloaded here.