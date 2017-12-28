Teach on Mars to Exhibit at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

An innovative exhibitor is inbound for the must-attend event for innovators in the global electronics and high-tech industries.

CES is the world’s largest consumer technology fair and the place to be in January 2018 for the world’s most innovative start-ups looking to showcase their technology and take their business development to the next level.

MMW can now confirm that as the European leader and a global pioneer in mobile learning solutions, Teach on Mars will be participating at CES for the first time, and will use this unique shop window to unveil its latest innovation and consolidate the visibility of its brand on the international scene.

The Teach on Mars booth will be in the Eureka Park zone (booth #50219) – which will play host to the world’s 800 best start-ups – and it’s there that its brand new “Teach Me Up!” mobile-optimized learning technology will be revealed. Harnessing the power of high-end speech recognition technologies and a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence engine, “Teach Me Up!” can react to a learner’s voice requests on-the-fly and offer him or her the appropriate training course tailored to his or her needs and situation in real-time through a mobile device.

As Vincent Desnot, Co-founder & CEO of Teach on Mars explains, “The real innovation with “Teach Me Up!” is that it delivers genuinely on-the-go learning for all learner populations, integrating learning opportunities seamlessly into every individual’s lifestyle. It’s 100% hands-free and 100% hassle-free – all a learner has to do to open up a world of learning activities is talk! Whenever you have a few minutes to spare – when you’re stuck in traffic or on your morning commute, for example – you can now use that time to build new skills using just your smartphone”.

To learn more about “Teach Me Up!”, click here.