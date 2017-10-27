Taykey Issues New Report on Programmatic Media Buying

A new report commissioned by real-time data company, Taykey, found that a majority of marketers (88 percent) feel forced to choose between quality or scale when it comes to targeting programmatic inventory.

For many, there doesn’t seem to be a systematic approach to managing the two, but instead, prioritization comes on a case-by-case basis depending on a client’s objectives.

Amit Avner, Taykey co-founder & CEO, stated, “How do you successfully balance quality inventory with scale? That’s the big question advertisers face with their programmatic media spend. The success of one is often at the other’s expense.”

To get an answer, Taykey surveyed 228 advertisers in August and September, 2017 to discover their current approach. The report, in partnership with Digiday, a leading digital publication, examines the pain points, tactics and best practices of striking the right balance while maintaining brand safety in an era of automation.

Key Findings:

The primary approaches used by marketers today to find quality and relevant inventory – private marketplaces and whitelisting – often fail to deliver adequate scale. Further complicating the issue, the most common definitions of “quality” rely largely on subjective criteria.

To fill the gap, emphasis must be placed on getting the most accurate data and the right technology to connect the right content with the right audience at meaningful scale.

Avner continued, “Aligning around objective industry measures of quality, including page engagement and viewability can help point the way toward a more data-driven approach. This is the only plausible path for brands to identify the best possible environment for every impression in a scalable and efficient way.”

For a complementary copy of the report, click here.