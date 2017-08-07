Tasty Teamwork: Groupon and Grubhub Announce Strategic Partnership

The announcement may have largely gone under the radar, but we’ve learned of an important coupling that could have delicious consequences.

MMW can confirm that Groupon and Grubhub have entered into a commercial agreement that will allow Groupon to provide users with the ability to order food delivery from Grubhub’s 55,000 restaurant partners via the Groupon platform and is expected to enable people to redeem Groupon deals when they order Grubhub delivery via Groupon.

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Grubhub to vastly expand the number of food delivery options available through our marketplace,” said Rich Williams, CEO of Groupon. “This partnership connects two of the biggest players in local commerce and is a win for both consumers and restaurants by providing people with more savings and access to the food they want, when they want it.”

In addition to the commercial agreement, we’re told that Grubhub is acquiring certain assets in 27 company-owned OrderUp food delivery markets from Groupon. Grubhub will also power food ordering and delivery for the company’s Groupon To Go markets.