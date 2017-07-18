Taptica Ramps Up Mobile Ad Aims with Adinnovation

MMW has learned that Taptica, a global mobile advertising platform, has formally acquired Adinnovation, a Japanese mobile marketing company.

Adinnovation specializes in smartphone application and mobile advertising marketing promotion, implementation, management, tracking and media site monetization.

According to the official word on the deal, Taptica and Adinnovation had previously established a partnership to target the mobile games industry, allowing Taptica to engage in the Japanese market.

We’re told that this acquisition will further expand Taptica’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The company currently has offices in Beijing, China and Seoul, South Korea.

“Adinnovation has already seen great success in the Japanese mobile marketing space, so it is a great match for us as we look ahead to our company’s long-term goals,” said Hagai Tal, CEO of Taptica. “At Taptica, we pride ourselves on quality over quantity and Adinnovation was a perfect match for us with their alignment in this practice. Adinnovation’s high internal standards and high performance team will benefit Taptica’s clients that have come to rely on Taptica to provide quality and consistent results.”