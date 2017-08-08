Taptica Acquires Tremor Video’s Demand-Side Platform

In a deal worth a reported $50 million, MMW can now confirm that Taptica — a global end-to-end mobile advertising platform — is acquiring Tremor Video’s demand-side platform (DSP).

We’re told that Tremor Video DSP will operate as an independent division of Taptica, and will be led by Lauren Wiener, who has served as Tremor Video’s president of buyer platforms for nearly five years.

“With this deal, Taptica strategically aligns complementary talent and expertise with Tremor’s demand-side platform to create a powerful market force,” said Hagai Tal, CEO of Taptica. “Tremor Video’s positive brand value and awareness in the U.S. will enhance Taptica’s solution and market positioning. Additionally, Taptica has found itself perfectly positioned both geographically and culturally to bridge the East and West, and our extensive business relationships in the APAC region and beyond will allow us to grow Tremor Video DSP globally.”

Taptica maintains a strong hold in the DSP space worldwide, and this acquisition will significantly boost the company’s presence in the U.S. digital advertising market and Taptica’s position as the industry’s most complete and comprehensive marketing platform. Additionally, Tremor Video DSP has an established client base and a promising roadmap for further innovation.

Taptica says it now has over 220 million user profiles with more than 100 data points on each that provide a precise understanding of user behavior for advertisers.

“The business is in great hands with Taptica and we look forward to working with them in the future,” says Mark Zagorski, CEO of Tremor Video.