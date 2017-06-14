Tapjoy: Mobile Gamers Prefer Rewarded Ads By 4-to-1 Margin

On Tuesday, MMW was privy to a new report from Tapjoy, which finds that consumers want their apps free and their ads rewarded.

According to the study in question, mobile gamers in the US prefer opt-in, rewarded advertisements over mandatory ads such as pre-roll videos by a 4-to-1 margin.

The study also found that videos are far and away consumers’ favorite type of rewarded ads on mobile — preferred by at least 6X over playable ads, app installs, surveys and other types of advertising offers.

Findings from the study were released today in a research report titled “The Modern Mobile Gamer: Advertising Preferences Revealed.”

“Mobile apps have completely flipped the script between brands and consumers, and consumers now have much more control than ever before,” said Shannon Jessup, chief revenue officer of Tapjoy. “As this study shows, consumers want to download apps for free, but they are more than willing to watch videos in order to unlock content within those apps. We have seen this trend played out across our platform as well, as we’ve experienced a 120% year-over-year increase in rewarded video views between April 2016 and April 2017.”

Tapjoy tells us that rewarded videos are 100 percent optional and skippable for consumers, while delivering nearly perfect viewability and completion rates for brand advertisers. Rewarded ads — sometimes called “opt-in ads” or “value exchange ads” — empower consumers to earn free access to premium content or upgraded features in mobile apps by watching videos or engaging with brands.

