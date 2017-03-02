Tapad Teams with clypd to Expand Programmatic TV Inventory

MMW was briefed this week by the team at Tapad about its new partnership with clypd, an audience-based sales platform for television advertising.

By integrating clypd’s national cable network inventory, the partnership will “expand Tapad’s extensive supply of TV inventory to include premium national cable inventory.”

So why is it a match made in advertising heaven?

Tapad is the leading provider of privacy-safe, cross-screen marketing technology solutions and was first-to-market with a device graph. clypd’s robust sell-side advertising platform was one of the first built exclusively for the television industry, empowering media owners with solutions that deliver workflow automation, data-enhanced decisioning and, overall, maximize TV campaign performance.

We’re told that through this partnership, Tapad’s Device Graph-powered TV tools will work in tandem with clypd’s sales platform to enable more precise audience engagement for TV ad buys.

“clypd is a pioneer in building TV marketplaces,” says Marshall Wong, SVP of TV market development at Tapad. “They were quick to recognize the benefits a device graph could bring to TV so that advertisers can activate linear inventory curated for any digital audience.”