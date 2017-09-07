Tapad, Autotrader Partner to Deliver ‘Meaningful Cross-Device Connections’ for Automotive Brands

Tapad, a leader in cross-device marketing technology, has just revealed findings from a campaign conducted with Autotrader.

We’re told that Autotrader’s premium audience, combined with the Tapad Device Graph, delivered significant audience extension across desktop, mobile, and tablet to drive awareness and maximize both reach and delivery across screens.

To help analyze shopping behaviors across multiple devices, the global automotive brand for this campaign turned to Autotrader and Tapad, who created a cross-device pre-roll video strategy with a focus on viewability, concentrating on potential customers already searching for vehicles. By using a one-to-one connection, instead of look-alike modeling, Tapad also ensured that the automotive brand discovered only new consumers across all of their devices.

We’re told that this approach discovered a new potential audience of more than 14 million consumers, eliminated communication waste and the risk of duplicates, increased overall performance, and ensured more of the campaign dollars reached meaningful audiences. Overall, this case study represents a leap forward in terms of audience-based targeting and the highly sought-after multi-touch attribution modeling.

“We really enjoy working with the team at Tapad to help execute our Audience Extension campaigns,” said Lynne Green, product manager at Autotrader. “Their ability to meet the demands of an ever-changing industry, as well as their dependable customer service has allowed us to confidently deliver against our unique in-market automotive audience and provide our clients ongoing messaging opportunities to our audience beyond Autotrader.com.”