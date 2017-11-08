Talkspace’s Messaging Therapy Tapped By Magellan Health

Our sister site MHW reported this week that Magellan Health, Inc. has announced a collaboration with Talkspace, the global leader in online messaging therapy.

We’re told that Talkspace will work with Magellan to bring messaging therapy in an accessible and convenient format to Magellan’s employer clients.

Through Talkspace, individuals can seek behavioral health therapy by connecting directly to a therapist in a web or mobile environment, including secure text messaging.

“In today’s busy world, we recognize the importance of offering mental healthcare when and where consumers choose to access it,” said Gus Giraldo, president of commercial markets for Magellan Health. “Whether you are in the coffee shop, lying in bed in the middle of the night, or working at your desk, a licensed therapist is available to communicate with you in a private, secure setting.”

Talkspace will be offered through Magellan’s comprehensive Employee Assistance Program (EAP) which supports working families by helping them take control of their emotional wellness at home and in the workplace. Talkspace is the cornerstone of the app in the app ecosystem that Magellan is developing, which also includes Clickotine, a smoking cessation program, as well as other virtual care solutions. These apps are designed to engage working families and allow them to choose different modalities to help each family member improve their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

We’re told that Talkspace’s online therapy platform has over 1,500 licensed therapist who undergo a comprehensive vetting process.

“We’re excited to introduce more consumers to our service through our new collaboration with Magellan Health,” said Oren Frank, CEO of Talkspace. “Companies recognize the impact that emotional well-being has on their employees’ personal lives and productivity, and they are looking for solutions that can help their employees feel and perform their best.”

