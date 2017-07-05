Tagachi Boosts Network Marketing Success with Mobile App

Chalk up another success for mobile in the realm of network marketing.

Network marketing, according to specialists in the field, requires time and energy to become a success. But Tagachi can help.

“Tagachi tracks valuable information about prospects, tracks progress and keeps you focused, and assures you are prepared with your network marketing company’s promotional material in the app,” the platform’s makers tell us, noting that Tagachi is on the cutting edge of technology in the network marketing industry.

Building your team as a network marketer is the most difficult and time-consuming part of being an entrepreneur. With Tagachi you can get more done while doing less work, the company says.

Tagachi is the first international ready native mobile phone app that is specifically designed for network marketers – make more sales and retain existing team members and customers. Tagachi was developed from the ground up with these ideals in mind. Tagachi helps network marketers understand where they are with each team member and customer – including point in a sale/recruitment and what goal is next to be reached.

“During beta testing, we observed a 60%+ increase in sales and a two to three times improvement in team member and customer retention for many Tagachi users,” says Ken Anderson, CEO of Tagachi.

