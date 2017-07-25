TAG, You’re It: Digital Remedy is Now TAG Validated

Early this week, MMW was briefed by the team at Digital Remedy, a digital media solutions and technology company, on their big news.

We’ve learned that the firm has been validated by Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), an advertising industry initiative to fight criminal activity in the digital advertising supply chain.

According to the official announcement, to solve the challenges of fraud, malware, piracy, and transparency facing digital advertising, legitimate companies need a way to identify responsible, trusted players in the digital advertising ecosystem by:

Providing a Who’s Who of trusted partners of any company involved in digital advertising

Creating a protected system of supply chain participants and other advertising technology companies that demonstrate commitment to higher standards of transparency and disclosure to their partners

“We are excited to be a part of a Trustworthy Accountability Group. For the last 18 years, Digital Remedy has provided quality traffic and trusted monetization tactics to its customers,” said David Zapletal, EVP of Media and Optimization, and Chief Compliance Officer. Adding, “This partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to transparency to the digital supply chain.”