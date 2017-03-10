Taboola Touts New Offering for Mobile App Advertisers

Taboola, a leading content discovery platform, has just announced a new offering for mobile app advertisers.

These advertisers can now tap into Taboola’s massive mobile network in order to track and optimize mobile app installs and in-app engagement, bringing key insights to mobile-specific advertiser experiences, the company says.

Taboola, which has one of the largest mobile inventories of any discovery platform, launched this technology to address a growing need to provide accurate performance data for mobile advertisers, giving them more visibility into their mobile app campaigns.

Advertisers will now be able to attribute an app download to a specific piece of content while using leading mobile attribution vendors: TUNE, adjust, AppsFlyer and KOCHAVA.

This information will better enable brands to tailor content to those users that are engaging on mobile, which now accounts for more than half of Taboola’s business around the globe, and one of its fastest growth engines.

“Encouraged by strong desktop performance, we started user acquisition for our mobile games on the Taboola network,” said Perrine Keutchayan, senior performance marketing manager at InnoGames. “The first campaigns have already shown promising volumes and quality. We look forward to Taboola becoming a key mobile UA partner for InnoGames existing and upcoming titles.”

