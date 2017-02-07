T-Mobile a Winner in Merkle’s 4th Annual Digital Bowl Report

Merkle, a data-driven performance marketing agency, has just released its fourth annual Digital Bowl Report, evaluating Super Bowl advertisers’ digital marketing efforts.

This year, MMW has learned, T-Mobile and Avocados from Mexico took first and second place, respectively.

The Digital Bowl Report presents a quantitative look at how brands leveraged social media, SEO, paid search, digital media advertising, and email marketing to support their Super Bowl investments.

T-Mobile took home the 2017 Merkle Digital Bowl crown by its show of strength across all focus areas, and particularly excelling in the areas of social media, display, and paid social advertising.

“Modern marketing is about delivering people-based experiences at scale. Super Bowl advertisers that fully leverage the value of their investment by implementing a holistic digital approach and by delivering unique messages across platforms in real time are the real winners,” said Dalton Dorné, vice president, marketing for Merkle.