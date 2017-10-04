Syniverse Enables Listrak to ‘Expand’ Mobile Marketing Services

On Tuesday, digital marketing company Listrak announced that it has teamed up with Syniverse to expand the suite of mobile marketing services Listrak offers retailers and other brands across the US.

The collaboration will enable Listrak to integrate messaging services as part of its cross-channel offerings that include mobile engagement, email and social media marketing, and web display advertising.

“It’s vital to take advantage of multiple mobile channels to engage consumers in different ways,” said Ross Kramer, CEO, Listrak. “Our agreement with Syniverse will allow retailers to build stronger relationships with consumers through a variety of messaging use cases, like location-based marketing offers, contest competitions and reward program notifications, as well as billing and shipping updates.”

One example of Listrak’s success with messaging includes its work with fashion retailer Rainbow Shops in launching an in-store messaging program that increased its database of customer information. Through the first 10 months of the campaign, Rainbow Shops gained 25,000 weekly subscribers and saw a 92 percent email acquisition rate through its text-to-join messages.

Listrak is able to access these messaging capabilities through Syniverse's Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for mobile and web applications.