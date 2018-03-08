Syniverse Appoints William Hurley as Chief Marketing Officer

Syniverse announced this week it has appointed William Hurley as its Chief Marketing Officer to lead the company’s product and marketing strategy as Syniverse looks to increase its global growth trajectory in the enterprise, operator and mobile messaging spaces.

Hurley brings to Syniverse a successful track record driving billion-dollar growth for Fortune 500 companies in the roles of Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

“In this age of digital transformation, companies need networks and platforms with global, reliable and secure connectivity to communicate with their customers and to transmit mission-critical business information,” said Dean Douglas, President and CEO, Syniverse. “We’re excited to have Bill leading our efforts to deliver secure connectivity and communications solutions to our current customer base and through new channel partners.”

Hurley has more than 20 years’ experience in leadership roles at companies across hardware technology, cloud, mobility, security and IT sectors.

“I’m excited to join Syniverse as the company delivers the connectivity and messaging platforms necessary for our enterprise and mobile operator customers to pursue new opportunities across IoT, security, 5G and more. I look forward to delivering on our customers’ needs with Syniverse’s world-class solutions,” said Hurley.

Hurley holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from Fordham University and a Bachelor’s in computer science from the State University of New York at Albany.