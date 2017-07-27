Swrve Launches Premium Analytics to Help Drive Successful Mobile Marketing

MMW learned today that Swrve — a leader in mobile marketing engagement — has just announced the availability of its new Premium Analytics offering — an add-on to the existing Swrve Mobile Engagement Platform.

According to the official word, Swrve’s Premium Analytics offers organizations unparalleled insights, reporting, and analytics capabilities in relation to customers’ mobile usage.

The platform hosts all of a company’s mobile data, giving enterprise data scientists capabilities for data-mining, reports, and predictive modelling.

We’re told that Swrve already supports more mobile events than any other mobile marketing platform on the market.

According to a report by Forrester’s Cinny Little, 70 percent of marketing professionals consider it a high or critical priority to increase their use of data and analytics for marketing measurement and customer insights.

Premium Analytics provides full SQL query access for enterprise data science teams. All data is part of the core Swrve export and is completely proprietary for any business using it. Any technical user can run SQL queries and build custom dashboards, and share those reports and dashboards throughout their organization through the Premium Analytics interface. For companies without a data science team, Swrve also offers service support with a dedicated team member. Companies now create custom dashboards and views of user activity by location, device types, dynamic funnels, and more.

“Swrve’s top priority is making our customers more efficient, more connected to their customers, and more successful,” said Christopher S. Dean, CEO of Swrve. “Providing a clear understanding of their business’s mobile performance is a big part of that. Also, unlike many of our competitors, we understand that a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t necessarily going to work for many companies. Creating Premium Analytics’ customization capabilities is our way of empowering users with a new level of highly specific insight.”