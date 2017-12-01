Swrve Extends Leading Mobile Customer Interaction Platform

Swrve, a leader in cross-platform customer interaction for sales, marketing and operations, has extended its platform to support Digital Media Streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

It’s no great secret that pay TV is in decline. Every quarter, 1.5 million US consumers abandon traditional paid TV bundles in favor of streaming media direct from content providers across a range of streaming media services, devices, and Smart TVs. Fifty-four percent of US households use OTT (over-the-top, which is defined as using apps to stream video content to a television set) platforms today. Consumers spend an astonishing 2 hours consuming digital media. This represents a unique opportunity for content providers — a direct, profitable and enduring relationship with consumers.

Swrve has what it calls an unrivaled track record enabling organizations to drive engagement, retention, and revenue by sending ‘perfect massage, perfect time’ campaigns based on real-time customer intelligence.

With this release, Swrve enables streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) companies customers to deliver rich-media, personalized campaigns on OTT platforms, driving loyalty and revenue in the media, entertainment and streaming industries.

This new release integrates three core elements in one real-time platform:

Customer Intention Engine

Every fragment of customer viewing — from first interaction years ago to last interaction minutes ago — is structured, available and actionable. This uniquely deep behavioral segmentation reveals customer intent. Who watched every episode of Season 6 Game of Thrones last year, and have viewed the trailer for Series 7 twice in the past week?

Customer Interaction Engine

Intent meets Interaction. Deliver uniquely personalized cross-platform customer communications across a variety of channels including native mobile, desktop, and mobile internet/email, and now SVOD OTT platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Behavioral Automation

With behavioral automation, it is now possible to interact in context with every customer. Set up Swrve to onboard every new user, nurture usage during free trials, suggest new things they should try, cross-sell and upsell existing customers, or re-engage subscribers who may be slipping away.

Swrve solutions for OTT is in early access and has already been sold to many of the world’s leading media companies.

“The media landscape has changed dramatically over recent years with the decline of PayTV and rise of OTT,” said Christopher Dean, CEO of Swrve. “Swrve already works with many of the world’s leading media companies on mobile and now on OTT platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Media companies need to build direct relationships with their viewers, deliver the right interactions at the right moment in time, and drive revenue. With this announcement, media companies can know and grow customer relationships across all the platforms customer use today.”