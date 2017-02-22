Swrve Debuts New Application To Extend Sophisticated Mobile Capabilities

Big news from Swrve this week.

MMW has learned that the company jas just launched its next generation mobile marketing engagement application, now available on the Oracle Marketing AppCloud.

This new mobile marketing engagement application, we’re told, includes the ability to trigger push notifications, in-app messages and conversations directly from customer journeys created with Oracle Marketing Cloud, delivering real-time, personalized mobile experiences for their mobile app customers.

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can now also sync information stored with mobile app usage data, helping ensure all campaigns are informed by a true 360° view of the customer.

Oracle Marketing Cloud provides chief marketing officers (CMOs) and their teams with data-driven solutions to simplify marketing resources and deliver more personalized customer-centric experiences across every channel to attract and retain ideal customers. These modern marketing solutions connect cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management and activation, for enterprise B2B and B2C marketers on a single system of record. The Oracle Marketing AppCloud is one of the industry’s most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems, offering Oracle customers a broad set of marketing apps and data services to extend and optimize their technology investments.

“Like all of us, today’s consumers live on their phones,” said Christopher S. Dean, CEO of Swrve. “As a result, the smartphone has become the perfect platform through which to build relationships with those consumers – and deliver great experiences to them. Oracle Marketing Cloud customers already have access to hefty datasets and email marketing capabilities, so adding advanced mobile functionality enables them to execute truly multi-channel campaigns at scale, making for a full-spectrum marketing engine and more engaged customers.”