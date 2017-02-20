Swantry App Boosts Mobile Security for Most Vulnerable Users

WorldFlix, Inc. has confirmed to MMW the forthcoming launch (on April 15, 2017) of Swantry — an Android app developed by cyber-security experts at Paranotek.

The app in question ensures the safety of children in today’s digital environment.

Swantry provides a comprehensive suite of tools for ensuring child safety, including geo-fencing, curfew settings, a versatile messenger app that aims to stop cyberbullying, real time notifications and alarms, designation of trusted contacts, and allowing only trusted apps to be downloaded on the smartphone.

We’re told that settings are customized based on a family’s needs and preferences, fostering dialogue and trust between parents and children around the important subject of safety in a digital world.

The app is designed with two interfaces – one for parents and one for children – to allow parents to stay involved and aware. Swantry uses Paranotek’s military-grade, proprietary encryption technology to ensure the security of the users’ data. User data is never collected, stored or shared, giving the user total privacy protection.

“Swantry empowers children to utilize smart devices and digital services responsibly and stay within safe limits, without compromising their ability to use the phone for learning, playing and communicating,” says Brad Listermann, Chairman and CEO of WorldFlix. “It is a must-have app for parents to get peace of mind, as well as for children to stay safe in the digital world.”

A new comprehensive video highlighting the key features of Swantry can be viewed here.