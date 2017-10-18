Survey: Consumers Value Mobile Holiday Campaigns, But Digital Marketers Missing Opportunities

YouAppi, a leading mobile growth marketing platform for premium mobile brands, today announced the results of a comprehensive survey that evaluated U.S. consumers on their personal holiday shopping habits and preferred mobile holiday experience.

The survey also questioned global digital marketers, advertisers and app developers on their 2017 mobile holiday preparation and campaign plans.

While 95 percent of businesses see the holiday season as an important opportunity, the survey demonstrated an interesting chasm between mobile marketing activities and consumer preference, including when consumers find holiday promotions most effective and desired payment choice in a mobile environment.

According to business respondents, the holidays are an important source of revenue and mobile tops the list for engaging with consumers.

Marketers and advertisers also approach mobile purchasing differently than their customers, with 60 percent of businesses preferring in-app purchases for the holidays while only five percent of consumers do. And while 54 percent of consumers say they will watch rewarded video for added holiday perks, only 20 percent of marketers are choosing to include it in their holiday campaigns.

“Without question, the holidays present phenomenal opportunities for mobile brands,” said Jennifer Shambroom, chief marketing officer at YouAppi. “Yet without careful planning and targeted goals, companies can easily miss out on their best ROI of the year. Rewarded video is just one example of how mobile brands can better engage their customers this holiday season, and we’ve compiled additional top tips and tricks to help global brands make the most of their holiday mobile experience. Consumer preference is driving mobile engagement, and its critical brands react with the holiday experiences users want most.”

To learn more, check out the full report here.