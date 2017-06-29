Study Show 37% of Independence Day Shoppers Seek Deals on Social Media

Fireworks lie ahead for social media marketers.

ChargeItSpot, a leading provider of cell phone charging stations for major retailers, events, and other indoor public venues, has just announced the results of its “2017 Independence Day Sales Report.”

The study asked consumers if they will be taking advantage of 4th of July sales this year, where they primarily looked for the best deals, and what they would be buying. ChargeItSpot collected responses from over 600 shoppers at malls across the country, using its integrated survey capability, QuickPoll. Below are the key takeaways from the study.

What we’ve learned is that 43% of consumers will be taking advantage of 4th of July deals this year

When respondents were asked if they would be shopping Independence Day deals, 57% of shoppers said they would not be, while 43% said they would.

“The 4th of July is a key sale time for retailers,” said Douglas Baldasare, CEO and founder of ChargeItSpot. “The long holiday weekend gives stores more time to run their sales and provides flexibility for shoppers. It’s encouraging that nearly half of shoppers will be taking advantage of these sales.”

Of those shoppers who are taking advantage of 4th of July sales, 22% said they would most likely be purchasing sporting goods. Other categorical responses included respondent interest in sales for BBQ supplies (12%), consumer electronics (9%), outdoor gear (4%), and automotive (3%).

“4th of July shoppers were also asked what resource they use to hunt down deals and sales this year. For all shoppers, the top three resources were social media (37%), online deal sites (17%), and mobile coupon apps (17%) – meaning in-store shoppers are finding their deals online,” the report summary concludes.

