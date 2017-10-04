Study: More Than Half of IoT Owners Don’t Use Additional Security

The lack of robust IoT security standards remains a significant issue as the number of devices continues to grow exponentially, according to a recent study from Trustlook.

An innovator in next-generation cybersecurity solutions, the company says its study is based on responses to a September 2017 survey.

The findings indicate that 54 percent of IoT device owners do not use a third-party security tool to protect their devices from outside threats. In addition, more than one-third (35 percent) do not change the default password on their devices, leaving them vulnerable to attacks.

The proliferation of IoT devices in 2017 has been staggering, with 8.4 billion devices currently in use, and a total of 25 billion devices projected by 2020. As the use of these devices continues to increase, so do the associated risks. By 2020, it is estimated that 25% of cyber attacks will target IoT devices.

“It’s clear that the IoT phenomenon has resulted in manufacturers and consumers not taking security seriously enough,” said Allan Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Trustlook. “Our advice would be to add security at the earliest stages of development, as well as layer on additional security measures once devices are in production.”

Want to know more? Check out the study here.