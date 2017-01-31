Study: Event Marketers Putting More Focus on Event Data

MMW has just obtained a first look at the 2017 Event Technology Engagement Study, fielded by The Event Marketing Institute in partnership with leading event technology provider Cvent.

According to the findings in question, event professionals are prioritizing the need to collect data throughout the event lifecycle (pre, during, and post event), as well as gather data that can analyzed to enhance the attendee experience.

“The findings of the study reinforce what is firmly believed in the industry,” says Event Marketing Institute head of research Michael Hughes. “Marketers know that the data provided by event technology can help the planner better analyze data and enhance the attendee experience.”

Findings of the study include:

88% respondents say capturing data is critical or very important to their events.

Event marketers say the most important use of event technology is for reporting and analytics.

A majority of event marketers and meeting planners surveyed want increased innovation in two areas: ease of use and technology to enhance their reporting and analytics process.

Many of the trends impacting event technology are being driven by the increased usage of mobile devices by attendees.

“Historically, events and meetings were seen as a qualitative industry, however the industry has evolved to rely more on quantitative data, analytics, highly specialized software, and digital media,” the report summary reads. “Utilizing technology enables planners and marketers to generate and measure data in order to create events and meetings that help an organization capture data and insights to improve the attendee experience, better market the event, track ROI and assist with overall strategy and event planning.”

To check out the full study, click here.