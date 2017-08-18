Strike Social Among Fastest-Growing Advertising & Marketing Companies

Strike Social — now the world’s largest YouTube ad optimization firm and partner in paid social media management for 500+ agencies and brands — ranks No. 17 on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 500 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

With revenue growth of 12,423.4 percent over the past three years, Strike Social also represents the No. 3 advertising and marketing company in the U.S. and the No. 1 fastest-growing company across all sectors in Illinois.

Published each year since 1982, the Inc. 500 highlights America’s fastest-growing privately owned companies. Strike Social’s top position in Illinois and top 20 position nationwide validates the firm’s unique application of artificial intelligence to YouTube and social media advertising.

This was the first year that Strike Social could be eligible for the list.

“It’s an honor to be listed among these impressive companies that are setting the pace for growth and innovation,” said Patrick McKenna, Strike Social’s chairman and co-founder. “Our inclusion in the Inc. 500 proves that our hard work for our clients, dedication to AI and expansion into new markets have been the right choices for us. As we grow our global team and roll out new advertising platforms for our clients, we will continue to honor the entrepreneurial spirit that has brought us this far.”