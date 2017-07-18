Stratus Video, One Call Partner to Launch Integrated Language and Transportation Solution

This week, MMW learned from our sister site mHealthWatch that Stratus Video — a leading language access and telehealth company — and One Call Care Management (One Call), a leader within the workers’ compensation industry, have partnered to launch the first end-to-end language and transportation solution designed for healthcare facilities.

“While transportation and interpretation are not necessarily medical services, they are critical components of the treatment plan,” said Joseph McCullough, senior vice president of product at One Call. “Missed medical appointments due to a lack of transportation, or the inability to clearly and accurately communicate with a patient, can dramatically impact the road to recovery. The goal of this partnership is to eliminate these barriers so the patient may receive effective and timely care.”

So how does it work?

Through a single desktop or mobile interface, healthcare providers and staff can immediately access a medically qualified interpreter via Stratus’s video interpreting software, or arrange a ride for a patient through One Call’s non-emergency transportation platform, Relay Solutions. As the need for these services can occur unexpectedly, both are offered on-demand as well as pre-scheduled.

“Our provider partners have told us that offering transportation and language services to patients are often costly, unreliable, and an administrative burden,” said David Fetterolf, president of Stratus Video Language Services. “Our unique partnership with One Call not only reduces the cost of these services, but creates an easy-to-use, on-demand tool that allows providers to focus on treating patients.”

