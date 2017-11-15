Stratus Video Launches Updated Video Remote Interpretation Platform

On Tuesday, leading language access and telehealth company, Stratus Video, has updated its video remote interpretation (VRI) platform with new features and functionality impacting the key areas of video quality, user interface, security and compliance.

All users will now benefit from the Stratus Video Interpreting app’s higher resolution. Improved picture quality allows both interpreters and patients to more clearly see each other’s non-verbal cues during interpretation sessions.

Beyond resolution, the platform’s user interface now features a larger font for easier visibility, and language buttons in both English and native language alphabets to let patients quickly find and identify their languages. The software’s language search functionality has also been streamlined.

Updates to security and compliance functionality include built-in end-to-end encryption which eliminates the need for a VPN. A new post-session quality survey is a quick way to provide hospitals with quality management information on a call-by-call basis and aids in the collection of regulatory compliance data. Additional reporting capabilities are also available to users.

“While we are excited for these updates and how they will impact user experience, we also understand the importance of ensuring a smooth transition for all of our current customers,” said David Fetterolf, president of Language Services at Stratus Video. “Our team is committed to maintaining continuity of service and continued functionality of our legacy applications throughout the software migration.”