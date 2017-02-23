Stone Temple Hosts Next10x: Mastering Mobile Digital Marketing

Mark your calendars, folks!

On April 5, at the Colonnade Hotel in Boston, Mass., a digital marketing agency, Stone Temple, will host the first conference ever solely dedicated to mobile digital marketing.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, the one-day event will provide actionable ideas to help grow your brand and insights on game-changing market developments on the horizon.

“The mobile revolution has only just started, and you can expect the rate of change to continue to accelerate,” says Eric Enge, CEO of Stone Temple. “Yet, most businesses are far behind in adapting to these changes, and are missing numerous opportunities to gain significant competitive advantage by getting out in front of the wave. The basic model for how to reach your audience has changed forever, and every aspect of your digital marketing should be mobile-centric.”

In addition to Stone Temple CEO Eric Enge, a powerhouse group of digital marketing leaders will speak at the event. Next10x speakers include:

Google – Gary Illyes, Webmaster Trends Analyst

Mobile Moxie – Cindy Krum, CEO

WordStream – Larry Kim, Founder and CTO

Maximize Your Social – Neal Schaffer, President

Home Depot – Erin Everhart, Senior Manager, Media Strategy & Mobile

Hilton Worldwide– Melissa Walner, Director of Global SEO

Comcast – Sean Kainec, Director of SEO

Omni Marketing Interactive – Shari Thurow, Founder and SEO Director

Stone Temple – Eve Sangenito, VP of Marketing Consulting

To learn more about Stone Temple, click here.