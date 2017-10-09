Stilio Launches Innovative Online Marketplace

Stilio is offering realtors and photographers an innovative approach to real estate photography.

So how does it work?

“Abandoning the pipeline business model, Stilio facilitates transactions between REALTORS and photographers using an online marketplace,” an emailed statement reads.

Photographers sign up on Stilio.com and create dynamic profiles to market their businesses. REALTORS, who purchase photography to market their listings, can search the Stilio network to find local photographers. Stilio launched an early-access version of the site to photographers in California in August, 2017. On October 4th, Stilio launched the full site, enabling REALTORS to start ordering photo shoots via the Stilio network.

The early-access launch to California photographers resulted in significant adoption. With nearly 20 photographers registering every day in California alone, Stilio now has more photographers than any other real estate photography marketplace in the nation, we’re told.

“Stilio is the first real estate photography company that will truly serve a nationwide audience,” says Darryl Glade, CEO and Co-Founder of Stilio. “The beauty of an online platform network, is that we can be everywhere, whether that is Los Angeles or a small rural town typically ignored by the larger photography companies. Photographers anywhere can sign up and instantly provide their local agents with an incredible, first-rate real estate photography experience.”