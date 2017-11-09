The State of Influencer Marketing: What Every Brand Needs to Know [Infographic]

Analysis of recent surveys, research reports, and academic papers show influencer marketing has become increasingly popular throughout the past year. However, many marketers are still unclear on how to use it to their advantage. Readers will learn the latest facts and figures on influencer marketing and discover what tactics are the most successful.

MDG Advertising’s new infographic, “The State of Influencer Marketing: What Every Brand Needs to Know”, visually explains:

The benefits and challenges presented by influencer marketing

The characteristics of an effective influencer post

The key social networks for influencer marketing

Costs of influencer programs and payment structures

What brands really want from influencer marketing

For more insight, check out their blog here.



Infographic by MDG Advertising