St. Patrick’s Day Infographic: The Bar Technology Leaders of 2017

On St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is seeing green – especially the bars, restaurants and entertainment venues that have shrewdly invested in the cutting-edge technologies and services that continue to change the way nightlife is experienced and enjoyed by millions around the world.
If you haven’t patronized a pub in a while, St. Patty’s Day is more than a cause for celebration, it’s also an excellent opportunity to evaluate the rapidly evolving landscape of bar technology.
To that end, MMW and MAW recently teamed up (over a few beers, of course) to evaluate today’s leading bar tech innovators.
To review our rundown of 2017’s top movers and shakers in booze tech, check out the list and corresponding infographic shared below.
On-Premise UX
Hardware
Delivery and Apps
Social and Deals Apps
Research and Reviews