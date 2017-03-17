St. Patrick’s Day Infographic: The Bar Technology Leaders of 2017

On St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is seeing green – especially the bars, restaurants and entertainment venues that have shrewdly invested in the cutting-edge technologies and services that continue to change the way nightlife is experienced and enjoyed by millions around the world.

If you haven’t patronized a pub in a while, St. Patty’s Day is more than a cause for celebration, it’s also an excellent opportunity to evaluate the rapidly evolving landscape of bar technology.

To that end, MMW and MAW recently teamed up (over a few beers, of course) to evaluate today’s leading bar tech innovators.

To review our rundown of 2017’s top movers and shakers in booze tech, check out the list and corresponding infographic shared below.

On-Premise UX

inBar by inMarket

drync

nectar

tiz

Hardware

Somabar

Bottoms Up

PicoBrew

MakrShakr

Monsieur

Delivery and Apps

Drizly

Refill

klink

minibar

Swill

BrewDrop

Thirstie

Social and Deals Apps

Hooch

Winomofo

bev|RAGE

onthebar

Research and Reviews

mixology Drink Recipes

Delectable

Vivino

BeerCloud