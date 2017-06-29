SpotX Releases Support for DigiTrust to ‘Level the Playing Field’ Between Independent Publishers and the Facebook / Google Ad Duopoly

MMW learned today that video ad serving platform SpotX has released support for DigiTrust in its Direct AdOS, used by leading broadcasters and digital media owners.

“By providing publishers with a means of selling their inventory with similar audience recognition capability as Facebook and Google, SpotX publishers will increase yield and decrease data leakage from their browser-based properties,” a emailed statement reads.

The company will be rolling out support across the rest of its direct integration suite in the coming months.

DigiTrust is a non-profit industry consortium designed to improve the digital experience for consumers, publishers and advertisers. Through the creation of a standardized and universal ID, DigiTrust aims to eliminate problems associated with cookie syncing and cookie-based targeting. This standardized ID will be shared by participating publishers and technology companies, including SSPs and DSPs, to eliminate the problem of poor audience recognition, ultimately increasing the number of high-value impressions publishers are able to sell.

Through its implementation, SpotX will begin driving the growth of DigiTrust’s standardized ID pool, which is the first step to unlocking the benefits outlined above.

“DigiTrust represents a broad industry commitment from all corners of ad tech in providing audiences with a better experience and beginning to reign in tracking. It is an important first step by our industry to provide transparency and control to audiences,” said J. Allen Dove, Chief Technology Officer at SpotX.