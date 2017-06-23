SpotX, Immersion Bring Scale to Haptic-Responsive Video Advertising

Two of the digital advertising world’s hottest innovators are at it again.

MMW learned ahead of the weekend that video ad serving platform SpotX and Immersion Corp. — a leading developer and licensor of haptic technology — have joined forces to bring haptic-responsive video advertising opportunities to market at scale on mobile devices.

“By teaming up,” a statement emailed to MMW reads, “the pair will bring Immersion’s haptic technology across all media owners on SpotX’s platform, empowering advertisers with high-impact, tactile experiences.”

Distribution has long been one of the biggest pain-points in the haptic ad market, the partners explain. The integration of Immersion’s technology with SpotX’s platform will make haptic mobile video ads available at significant scale to ad buyers, by automatically activating the possibility to deploy haptic ad units across compatible inventory from a range of premium publishers.

“As virtual reality, touchscreens, and wearable technology grow in popularity, opportunities to use haptics are growing rapidly, as high-quality tactile effects enhance the user experience,” said Sergio De Acha, Regional Head of Business Development at Immersion. “With ads you can feel, touch taps into an additional sense to help brands differentiate themselves. Our partnership with SpotX makes high-impact ad units available to buyers at scale, making the power of haptics more pervasive.”