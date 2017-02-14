Social Media Week Ready to Take Atlanta By Storm

Social Media Week is fast approaching. And, if you’re not familiar, this is a leading news platform and worldwide conference that curates and shares the best ideas and insights into social media and technology’s impact on business, society and culture.

February 27 – March 1 marks the first ever independent satellite experience in Atlanta to further its effort in connecting people, content and conversation as well as advancing the understanding of social media’s role in society, a provided statement to MMW reads.

Social Media Week Independent Atlanta (SMWi Atlanta) is organized by Social Fancy – a branding and media agency specializing in the industries of beauty, fashion, lifestyle, health and emerging technology.

We’re told that the event will take place at Steelcase, a leading furniture provider whose innovative showroom provides the perfect backdrop to the exploration of human connectivity.

“We are very excited to bring the global stage of Social Media Week to Atlanta,” says Amyr Heard, President and CEO of Social Fancy. “It goes without saying that social media fuels the way we live, and it is our highest priority to provide the necessary tools, tips and resources for us to thrive personally, professionally and beyond!”

