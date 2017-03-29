Social Gaming Platform Introduced in Pennsylvania

Social gaming is on a roll in Pennsylvania.

According to a report from our sister site mGamingWatch, Mount Airy Casino Resort — Pennsylvania’s first AAA Four-Diamond casino resort — has just inked a partnership with Greentube to create a custom social casino platform using Greentube Pro, Greentube’s private label social casino solution.

Through the partnership, Mount Airy and Greentube will create a customized digital gaming platform that mirrors the look and feel – and game offerings – of their brick-and-mortar establishment.

“The partnership with Mount Airy Casino Resort and Greentube will enable players anywhere in the United States to enjoy the gaming experience we offer at Mount Airy,” said John Culetsu, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Mount Airy Casino Resort. “This platform keeps us ahead of the gaming curve and, through Greentube, we will be able to engage players though multiple digital channels from any location around the country,” he added.

If you’re not familiar, Greentube – a subsidiary of the Novomatic Group – is a leading developer and provider of iGaming solutions for the Internet, mobile devices and iTV. Mount Airy’s social platform will be powered by Greentube Pro and will engage players across all platforms and devices with unique features.