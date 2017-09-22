Snapchat Adds First Official Lead Generation Creative Partner

Ahead of the weekend, Snapchat announced that Jebbit, an innovative mobile experience and declared data platform, is now an official partner.

The first official lead generation Creative Partner, Jebbit :brings the flexibility of a mobile-first experience, combined with robust declared data storage and activation, to any marketing campaign, whether the goal is conversion, lead capture, or engagement.”

On the heels of a recent $6.8M Series A, a provided statement notes that Jebbit has launched the world’s first declared data platform built off of innovative mobile experiences.

Jebbit’s technology will add to Snapchat’s marketing solutions by providing a mobile-first content experience that captures declared data directly from consumers.

Declared data is provided by consumers as they engage, and as a result gives brands accurate insights into their audience’s intents, preferences, and motivations. Advertisers will be able to activate that data on Snapchat via the creation of Snap audience match lists and audience segmentation.

“Snap, Inc. values true mobile solutions for their advertisers, and we’re thrilled to formalize this key strategic partnership,” said Jebbit President and Co-Founder Jonathan Lacoste. “The war for consumer attention has never been more hotly contested and Snapchat has proven to sustain it above and beyond other networks. Our own customers who use a combination of Snapchat media and Jebbit experiences see a 118% higher lead capture rate than when using other social networks.”

We’re told that the partnership allows advertisers to create a mobile-first Jebbit experience that consumers can swipe up to and engage with. Current Jebbit customers will also have access to easily publish their content to Snapchat.

