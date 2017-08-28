SMS Tops Email in Consumer Preference When it Comes to Business Interaction

For many marketers, it’s a case of “tell me something I didn’t already know.” But for others, it’s potentially valuable news of epic proportions.

Flowroute, a provider of cloud communications, recently presented findings from a nationwide survey examining the communications channels that consumers prefer to use when engaging with businesses.

According to the report in question, here are the takeaways to note:

95 percent of the business emails respondents received were “not at all” relevant to them and indicated a clear lack of understanding from businesses and retailers about how to effectively reach their audiences.

More than half of consumers surveyed said they would view a business more positively if they offered SMS as a communications channel

82 percent read text messages from businesses within five minutes.

