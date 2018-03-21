SMS Messaging Innovator Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing

On Tuesday, TeleSign announced it will bring its global SMS messaging capabilities to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing.

With TeleSign’s SMS app, Dynamics 365 for Marketing users can seamlessly send SMS-based marketing campaigns including alerts, reminders and notifications to increase engagement, usage and brand awareness.

TeleSign’s SMS app allows anyone to build real-time communications into new or existing web and mobile applications, and scale their usage as needed. These messages can take the form of alerts, reminders, notifications, invites, two-way communications, promotional campaigns, and other marketing messages sent directly from TeleSign’s SMS add-on within Dynamics 365. This differentiated customer experience leads to increased user engagement, higher satisfaction rates, stronger customer lifetime values (CLV) and faster growth.

“It’s projected that 80 percent of business will be communicating with customers via cloud communications by 2020,” said Aled Miles, Chief Executive Officer at TeleSign. “Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers now have the power of TeleSign SMS to easily add messaging capabilities and connect with their customers the way they want to be engaged.”

Sona Venkat, General Manager, Microsoft Corp. added, “We’re excited to have TeleSign offer businesses the ability to provide timely, personalized information to their users via SMS, enhancing the customer journey and enabling digital transformation. We’re confident these scenarios will drive tremendous value for our mutual customers.”

With TeleSign’s SMS app, Dynamics 365 for Marketing customers can communicate more effectively with their audiences and provide a critical customer touchpoint throughout their lifecycle using SMS.

