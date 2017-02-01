SMBs Score New High End Tech for Their Mobile Efforts

Appy Pie is rolling out new virtual reality and augmented reality features into its platform.

The rollout, we’re told, allows small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to easily integrate immersive technology into their apps, further enhancing the user experience.

“We are proud to announce that we are the first DIY app platform to offer VR and AR features,” Abhinav Girdhar, CEO and Founder of Appy Pie, is quoted by Mobile Advertising Watch. “SMBs rarely have the resources and budget to integrate the latest and greatest technologies, and often at a disadvantage when competing with larger companies that do. With these new features, we are democratizing VR and AR, allowing small businesses to enhance their customer experience and better stand out from the competition. We’re excited to see the creative ways our millions of users use the new technology.”

With easy-to-integrate plugins, users – without having any coding experience or skills and in less than 10 minutes — can incorporate various VR and AR features into their Android and iOS apps. For the launch, AppyPie is offering two features — image recognition and tracking, and panoramic and 360 video viewer.

According to this morning’s report, Appy Pie is voted as one of the best mobile app builders by its clients on over 5M apps.

With these new features, the DIY app builder allows its users to get acclimated for the future of technology and product experiences. In the age of digital transformation, brands are trying to create the ultimate user experience by blending virtual reality with the real world, which will set them aside from competitors in the future.

To learn more, click here.