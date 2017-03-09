Smaato Rolls Out Self-Service Inventory Discovery

According to a new report from MAW, Smaato has just launched the mobile advertising industry’s first Inventory Discovery feature.

The launch, we’re told, is designed to transform how mobile advertisers are able to discover and target mobile advertising inventory from the Smaato exchange.

What used to be a manual process is now automated, giving the global, real-time mobile monetization platform’s 450+ demand partners increased access, more control and dramatically higher inventory and engagement potential.

The report notes that the new Inventory Discovery feature of the Smaato Demand Platform (SDX) automates the process of identifying mobile supply by giving control to the mobile buyer with a self-service interface.

Inventory Discovery offers granular, self-service controls designed to make mobile advertising spend as targeted and efficient as possible for programmatic buyers.

“We’re excited to unveil the Inventory Discovery feature of SDX as it provides new value to our demand partners, giving them power to seamlessly identify and target new publisher inventory for their campaigns,” said Ragnar Kruse, CEO and co-founder of Smaato. “By enhancing our platform to give demand partners more control, Smaato continues to close the gap between the demand and supply sides, which makes our overall offering more robust and scalable.”