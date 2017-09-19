Smaato: The Great ‘Shift to Video’ In Full Swing for Publishers and Apps

Smaato, a leading global real-time advertising platform for mobile publishers and app developers, has released its Q2 2017 Global Trends in Mobile Advertising Report.

Smaato conducted an in-depth analysis of the 1.5+ trillion ad impressions delivered on its platform in the second quarter of 2017, and found new data to support the massive growth of video advertising globally, and particularly in-app, which is growing faster over mobile web as a share of digital ad dollars.

According to the official word emailed to MMW on Monday, publishers are doubling down on digital video – a trend characterized as the great “shift to video” – as consumers increasingly desire highly engaging and interactive content.

Led by especially strong momentum in mobile, video has absorbed a much larger share of total ad budgets. According to Smaato, video was the fastest-growing ad format during Q2, with spending on video ads more than doubling (142 percent).

“Smaato took a deeper dive into video and found that certain formats are growing more rapidly than others. While full-screen interstitials remain advertisers’ darlings today, accounting for almost two-thirds of total mobile video ad spending, rewarded video was the fastest-growing format,” the emailed statement reads. “In Q2 2017, rewarded video ad impressions almost doubled (96 percent), ad spending increased 153 percent and eCPMs grew 48 percent.”

Gaming apps in particular have quickly embraced rewarded video, as the positive user experience and high engagement rates keeps audiences hooked.

“In a recent IAB survey, advertisers suggested they plan to spend more than half of their ad budgets on video this year. We are seeing this become a reality across Smaato’s platform, as mobile video is the fastest-growing segment of our business,” said Ragnar Kruse, CEO and co-founder of Smaato. “Based on what we are seeing, we expect mobile video to continue its high growth and become the dominant medium in the years ahead.”

To learn more or to check out the report in full, click here.