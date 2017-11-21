Sky’s The Limit for Flooring Industry Thanks to New Location-Based Advertising Offering

Mobile Marketing, LLC., a full service strategic mobile and digital marketing agency, has partnered with Waze (http://www.waze.com), the real-time, crowdsourced navigation app, to provide geo-targeted advertising for the agency’s flooring retailers.

According to a release sent to MMW, the firm will utilize Waze’s proprietary location-based advertising for several clients including National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA) retailers such as The Floor Store, Great Lakes Carpet & Tile, and Dolphin Carpet & Tile, to further their overall location marketing strategy.

“We’re excited to be the first agency specializing in the flooring market to use Waze’s unique platform to create location awareness for retailers,” said Carole Cross, President & CEO of Mobile Marketing, LLC. “We represent flooring retailers with multiple locations across the United States and this platform will enable us to take our overall mobile location marketing strategy to the next level. From branded pins, zero-speed takeovers to promoted search, Waze’s platform provides us with a unique opportunity to share timely offers with our core audience while literally driving consumers in store. It is a new approach to a traditional roadside billboard that costs a lot less, allows for more engagement, and is mobile-friendly.”

“Waze leverages the power of mobile technology to connect businesses directly with nearby drivers,” adds Matt Phillips, Head of Global SMB Sales. “What’s unique about our Waze Local service is that it enables businesses to increase awareness of store locations and drive in-store traffic while offering insights on exactly how many Wazers engaged with the ads.”