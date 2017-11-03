Sizmek Partners with DoubleVerify, comScore and Integral Ad Science

MMW learned this week that Sizmek Inc., the largest independent buy-side advertising platform delivering impressions that inspire, has secured partnerships with DoubleVerify, comScore and Integral Ad Science (IAS) to grant advertisers greater “workflow efficiency for HTML5 video measurement.”

From an emailed statement:

Working in tandem with Sizmek’s data enablement, creative optimization and media execution capabilities, Sizmek’s Verification API framework provides a unified, streamlined way of trafficking, as opposed to manually wrapping and sending tags back and forth between technology providers, which can delay campaign launches, amplify human error, and add experience-impacting latency.

“Our customers demand greater control and transparency in an increasingly complex ecosystem,” said Mike Caprio, Chief Growth Officer at Sizmek. “These partnerships are critical to supporting our clients to the fullest and showcases our commitment to helping customers realize the benefits of a unified platform that sits across the entirety of the media plan.”

“With the enormous growth in digital video advertising, it’s critical that technical platforms can deliver the speed and accuracy necessary to support the client demand,” said Steve Woolway, SVP of Business Development at DoubleVerify. “We applaud Sizmek for investing in the underlying technology and integration that support the most advanced levels of 3rdparty video measurement and authentication.”

We’re told that the HTML5 video framework is fully supported by Sizmek’s In-Stream HTML5-based VPAID and In-Stream Enhanced Video formats.

“We continuously aim to not only increase operational efficiencies, but empower our clients to be proactive about their media quality, “said Harmon Lyons, SVP of Business Development, at IAS. “Through this integration with Sizmek, ads that will not meet client’s expectations of brand safety, ad fraud, and/or geo-complaince can be blocked from ever serving.”