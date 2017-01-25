Sixth Annual Automotive Social Media Trends Study Released

Digital Air Strike, a social media and digital engagement company, is out with the findings of its sixth annual Automotive Social Media Trends Study.

Closely followed by social networks, automotive dealerships and manufacturers, the Study highlights consumer behaviors on social networks, review sites, and mobile devices related to the car shopping, buying, and service experience.

Produced by Digital Air Strike, the Study includes findings from 2,000 car buyers and 2,000 service customers who either purchased or serviced a vehicle within the previous six months. With data collected in the past 60 days, the Study covers all major U.S. geographic regions and represents domestic and foreign automotive brands, with even distribution across age and gender groups.

Erica Sietsma, Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement and Strategy at Digital Air Strike will be discussing the findings in detail in a webinar on January 25 at 11:00 a.m. PST (To register, click here).

Digital Air Strike executives will also be on hand to answer questions at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Expo in New Orleans, January 27-29 at booth #3553. NADA is one of the largest automotive conventions in the world.

“We work hard to stay ahead of the curve for our clients,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. “The annual Trends Study gives us very useful insights that help us build the industry’s most ROI-driven social media and digital engagement solutions. It also helps us evaluate which social media networks, including review sites, will continue to play an increasingly large role in the vehicle sales and service process.”