Sionic Mobile Expands Advisory Board

Sionic Mobile, a cloud-based connected commerce provider, today announced it has expanded its Advisory Board with the addition of three new members: veteran airline and travel executive, Jeff Potter; payments entrepreneur, Linda Rossetti and global electronic payments innovator, Joe Cohane.

Potter, founder and CEO of Beskapes, brings more than 30 years of experience in the travel and transportation industry.

Rossetti, founder and president of Bluestone Payments, is a well-known payments expert, consulting with payments companies and the investment community on numerous strategic opportunities.

Cohane, partner at Relevant Payment Consulting, brings more than 32 years of international experience in the Electronic Payment Industry with unique knowledge of both the card issuing and merchant acquiring business lines.

“Having a strong and engaged advisory board is paramount to Sionic Mobile’s continued growth,” Herman explained. “Jeff’s proven success in the airline industry will be invaluable, as we expand even further into the hospitality and travel industry. And, of course, payments continue to have a vital role in the evolution of Sionic Mobile’s connected commerce platform. Having the unique industry insight and expertise of two widely respected payments executives like Linda and Joe positions the company for explosive growth and ensures we continue to develop and deploy technology that disrupts the current market. I am proud to welcome our newest Advisory Board members and look forward to working with each of them in the coming weeks and months.”