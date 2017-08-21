Simpli.fi Rolls Out Geo-Conversion Lift Dashboard

Simpli.fi, a programmatic advertising platform, has launched Geo-Conversion Lift, an upgrade to the company’s already industry-leading Geo-Fencing with Conversion Zones solutions.

With Geo-Conversion Lift, we’re told that advertisers gain understanding and insights about how their mobile ad campaigns drive incremental foot traffic into physical locations.

Advertisers of all types and sizes are increasingly demanding attribution models that show how ads served on mobile devices influence physical visits to stores and other locations. This data is vitally important to advertisers as, according to research by JLL, more than 92 percent of shopping in the U.S. is still done in brick and mortar stores.

Simpli.fi’s Geo-Conversion Lift is a new dashboard in the company’s Reporting and Analytics center that enables advertisers to measure the increase in foot traffic to a desired location by users who have been served ads in the campaigns, as measured against a baseline of users who have not been served ads. Key metrics clients can access via Geo-Conversion Lift include:

Campaign Conversion Rate*: The percentage of users who were detected in a target zone, were then served an ad, and then were detected in a conversion zone for the same campaign.

Natural Conversion Rate*: The percentage of users that have been detected in a target zone, not served an ad, and then detected in a conversion zone for the same campaign.

Geo-Conversion Lift*: Percentage difference in Campaign Conversion Rate vs. Natural Conversion Rate.

New User Campaign Conversion Lift*: The campaign conversion lift with repeat converters excluded.

Natural Days to Convert: The average number of days it takes users, whether they've been served an ad or not, to go from a target zone to the conversion zone.

Campaign Days to Convert: The average number of days it takes users who were served an ad to go from a target zone to the conversion zone.

“Advertisers of all sizes want deeper understanding of the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns,” says Frost Prioleau, Simpli.fi Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these new lift metrics on localized campaigns, as historically these types of metrics have been available only for much larger budgets and leveraged panel-based attribution. Our ability to manage very high volumes of location data is what has enabled us to deliver these unique capabilities.”