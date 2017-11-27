Shutterfly and David’s Bridal Announce Expanded Marketing Partnership

Shutterfly, Inc., the leading manufacturer and online retailer of high-quality personalized photo products and services, and David’s Bridal, the leading bridal and special occasion retailer in the United States, today formally announced an expanded partnership.

The new collaboration builds off an already successful standing relationship, and makes Shutterfly the exclusively endorsed personalized wedding invitation and personalized photo product partner to David’s Bridal.

The deal gives Shutterfly direct access to the largest concentration of brides in the US through the David’s Bridal website, dedicated emails, direct marketing communications and over 315 retail locations. In addition, brides will be able to choose from a new assortment of expertly curated wedding invitations and day-of stationery designed by David’s Bridal beginning in early 2018.

The collection will be available through the newly launched Wedding Shop by Shutterfly, and it will provide customers the unique ability to match their stationery “look and feel” with the corresponding David’s Bridal color palette they select.

“David’s Bridal leads the bridal industry in terms of scale,” said John Boris, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Shutterfly. “This new partnership further enables Shutterfly to directly reach the over 1 million brides that David’s Bridal serves annually and is the perfect springboard for the launch of our new wedding initiatives, including the Wedding Shop by Shutterfly.”